I had the honor to participate in the Backpack Buddies Program for TISD students, as part of First United Methodist Church Temple.
Of the 1,700 backpacks distributed, FUMC provided 190 backpacks for fourth- and fifth-graders. While this was a large task, we had several retail partners in the community that really made our project a success.
I applaud the efforts of Wal-Mart SuperCenter on West Adams Avenue to help us secure many of the supplies for these backpacks. The assistant manager, Teresa, as well as Char, Leslie and several other associates, met us at the door with smiling faces, ready to pull the supplies we needed off the shelves and from the warehouse, and load them in carts. Bulk items, such as facial tissues and gallon plastic bags, were ordered for us to pick up.
The manager and assistant manager at Staples Office Supply in Temple also provided excellent customer service by cheerfully ordering several of the supplies in bulk quantities at excellent prices and having them delivered promptly to their store for pick up.
I know these merchants are in business to sell goods and we did spend a lot of money with them for this project. However, all of the associates in these two businesses served us with a smile and pleasant attitude, making this huge task very enjoyable.
So, a big Thank You to the employees of Wal-Mart #6929 and Staples. I appreciate being the recipient of your excellent customer service!
Clydette Jones
Temple