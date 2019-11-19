I have read the Temple Telegram since the ’60s. I find it sad that the headlines of Saturday’s paper are, once again, a breathless account written by incompetent AP writers.
It’s obviously written by two people that just don’t have the mental capacity to overcome the fact that “they” lost an election. (Therapy “might” help, but I doubt it) To read an AP story is about like watching a program on MSNBC, science fiction at best. Still cannot figure out why Rachel Maddow’s head is about 15 degrees off center of her spine, just saying.
After reading about the criminal element, the dregs of society, on Page 1A and again on 1B, you will find a positive story on page 4B, pertaining to productive members of society that are actually enhancing the good of our community.
Well done Sgt. Nixon and Sgt. Chambers. God Bless you guys, keep up the good work. A very special “thank you” to AutoMax, in Killeen, for making the presentations possible. I have absolutely no affiliation with AutoMax.
Gary M. Adams
Temple