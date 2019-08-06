The Constitution does not mention political parties. It appears that they were formed shortly after the formation of the nation because George Washington mentioned them in his Farewell Address. He warned against “the baneful effect of the spirit of party” as inciting American citizens “with ill-founded jealousies.”
Today there are two dominant political parties. Both spew rhetoric and misinformation. It is up to the voter to ferret out the truth based on party performance with desirable results for America and its citizens.
Do we want to live in a Nation Under God with secure borders or a Nation dependent on Government with open borders. There are many other differences between the two political parties. I believe it behooves us to vote for the party that comes the closest to our moral beliefs on the basis of values mentioned in the Bible and the Constitution. Vote for what is best for America and your needs.
Amos E. Martinez
Temple