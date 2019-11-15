It’s perplexing to me the hate that comes from some of your letters, those from Broussard and Midturi being the latest. Both spew hate toward our president.
Trump is a billionaire. He financed his own campaign, he is beholden to nobody, no lobbyist, no special interest. He disassociated himself from his business and he donates his salary. The Obamas came into office with little money, and they left office with funds to buy a $14 million mansion. Wonder how they explain that!
The ones writing hate letters cannot explain why they hate; they only project ignorance of Trump’s accomplishments. He is fulfilling his promises, although some he cannot complete without the cooperation of a Congress that blocks his every effort.
The hate is stronger than the desire to do what’s best for this country.
Their sole agenda is to remove our president from office, and they have no desire for anything more. They only seek power. They consider us too ignorant, too dumb to understand their quest for power; only power. Newspapers further the hate by printing only what comes to them via the AP and the Washington Post — fake news and lies.
Most papers never published Trump’s accomplishments, so no real journalism there. Personally I love that Trump doesn’t “talk presidential.” He speaks to the average person, he’s rough around the edges, he’s funny as heck, and he’s absolutely brilliant! Sad for those who don’t realize what he is doing for us. Sad that we may find out what it will be like when he is gone. A note to Mr. Broussard, he doesn’t need to organize a two-car funeral. He’s president!
Sarah Kreimeyer
Belton