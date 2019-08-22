On Aug. 15 as I read the Temple Daily Telegram I noticed a “thank you” offering from Eighth Street Baptist Church thanking merchants that had supported the annual Vacation Bible School that had recently completed.
As I looked at the thank you note I thought of something I have been meaning to do for some time now and just haven’t. Today I wish to publicly thank the Rev. Roscoe Harrison.
As I read the letter to the editor, it seems to me that a few people write most of the letters that are published. Every so often a letter appears that was written by Harrison. I find his letters to be not written in bitterness nor confrontational.
I’m almost 77 years old and I assume Harrison and I were raised in about the same time period. I grew up in Brownwood and things were very different in the ’50s and ’60s. It was a great time to grow up, at least if you were white. I have often wondered what it was like to have been black and growing up in a segregated world.
I’m sure it was at best very confusing. In Brownwood of that time period integration was beginning to change the faces of our schools and also that of our nation. We all watched on TV as the freedom marches and other non-violent protests took place. Thing were changing but how were they to change? I am grateful that people of faith and peace like Dr. King and the Rev. Harrison led the movement.
I say: “Well done – sir.”
Darrell Street
Salado