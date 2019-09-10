For our unborn babies let us not forget Oct. 6, the first Sunday in October. On this date we will have our 11th annual Life Chain.
It is very important for us to meet this year for there are so many presidential candidates who are for abortion, some even up to the day of delivery.
It was shocking to me to learn from the Right to Life in 2015 there were 638,169 abortions reported in the U.S. in 2017. There were 53,277 reported in Texas.
Can you hear the little babies crying for help? It is reported that Planned Parenthood aborted 911 babies every day in fiscal year 2017. I can hear the cries getting louder and louder. Tell me how people can advocate the taking a human life, the killing of a defenseless baby who cannot even protect itself.
Are you with us? Will you give one hour to help protect a human life? I can. Again we will meet on South 31st Street the first Sunday in October, Oct. 6. Everything will be ready for you. Any questions give me a call at 254-718-0770.
Milton Hensley
Temple