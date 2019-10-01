How is the NRA safeguarding your gun rights? How about NRA bigshots, contractors and vendors raiding hundreds of millions of dollars from its nonprofit’s budget.
Your dues paid for over $200,000 for Wayne LaPierre’s wardrobe. He spent $39,000 in one day to buy Italian clothing from a Beverly Hills boutique. Your dues paid $240,000 for his trips to Italy, Hungary and the Bahamas. You paid $6,500 for his Four Seasons hotel bill on that trip to Italy and Budapest. You also paid $18,300 for this trip’s private chauffeur.
Your dues paid $200,000 in air transportation (Wayne’s private jet) for a two-week vacation in the Bahamas in late December 2012. They stayed on an island that is noted for its pink sand beaches. Guess he was really mourning the slaughter of 20 children in Newtown on Dec. 14, 2012. Your dues were going to pay for a $6.5 million mansion with lake views and golf course.
However, his wife decided that Wayne’s bathroom was just not big enough to hold all of Wayne’s wardrobe. Your dues paid to have the hair stylist for his wife flown all over the country for her public events. These expenses also included airfare and hotel rooms for this same stylist.
Now Wayne says the NRA cannot survive without your “generous” donations. Please rush in your “dues” — Wayne needs more suits and his wife needs a new “do.”
Randy Broussard
Belton