Running down President Trump is so disrespectful! He is a businessman who knows money. Most people can’t balance their checkbooks. President Trump doesn’t accept a salary. I praise him for loving America — at least we know his background!
For eight years we had a mysterious president. Obama never shared his past. His sidekick, Hillary, was not a good helper. Both of these saw the slaughter of our men at Benghazi. Hillary later said, “Oh, that happened a long time ago.” The relatives of those men should still be upset.
Obama brought in partial-birth abortions. Now, on delivery they can be aborted. If the baby lives they just let it die. Evidently, lives don’t matter to some people. The Democrats clapped recently on late-term abortions becoming legal!
Four Congress women are mad because President Trump said they should leave our country if they are unhappy. I feel the same way! Never should a Muslim be in our Congress. A true Muslim hates infidels — of which most American worship God. No person should be sworn in on the Koran!
Avis Page
Temple