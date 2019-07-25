Well, here we go! Democrat presidential “wishfuls” are in a frenzy! Seems they cannot decide on their respective platforms, because their rabid hate for Trump keeps getting in the way, and we smelly Walmart deplorables are too ignorant to take care of ourselves.
So, the Dems know best what our lives should be. Each candidate has the same plan as the others. We will have free health care, free college, high minimum wage, random killing of newborns, removal of historical monuments and statues, renaming any structure that might be offensive, no toleration of free speech in universities and other venues, no penalties for radical groups who assault citizens, no respect for public servants, and maybe getting rid of them, i.e. police, Border Patrol, ICE, etc., and no due process for those accused of crimes.
What little history and civics remain in schools will be replaced with teaching the virtues of LGBTQ, and the practice of transvestites “reading” to small children in public libraries, i.e. the indoctrination of our children. When asked how the “free” programs will be paid for, each candidate has the same answer: huge increases in taxation of all citizens. Go to “The Communist Manifesto” for reference.
How sad that so many have been so propagandized, hating Trump ignorant of a reason why, just following the hate without questioning whether they are being fed truth or lies. As a member of the truly patriotic generation who understands and knows fully what this country is all about I say we cannot stay silent. We must grow a spine and loudly reject what this insane group is determined to do to this country. We are in great jeopardy.
Sarah Kreimeyer
Belton