Once again we are reading about mass shootings, this time in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, with 31 dead and dozens wounded to add to the annual carnage of gun deaths in the United States. Once again we are subjected to hand wringing and “thoughts and prayers” along with inane reasons to explain the carnage by politicians bought and paid for by the NRA.
To them the causes are violent video games, lack of prayer in school, and the nation’s embrace of LGBTQ rights leading to God punishing us. Other nations have all of these issues and yet have nowhere near the deaths in the U.S. But the reason can’t be too many guns per the NRA, it’s because we don’t have enough guns. That defies all logic.
It is beyond time to have serious discussions on how to decrease the number of gun deaths in this country. The Second Amendment has been held up as a unlimited right to possess deadly weapons by groups like the NRA but like the First Amendment, it is not absolute. We cannot continue to do nothing or the deaths and injuries through murder, suicides and accidents will continue and mass killings will continue to terrorize our cities. Thoughts and prayers aren’t working.
Chuck Nissley
Temple