I’m a retired teacher who taught when it was a pleasure to teach. Now teachers are told what to do and when to do it.
Testing is overdone. How did Texas produce a governor and president with only an achievement test at the year’s end? I want to see children taught from wonderful textbooks which are used a little bit.
Also, why are children expected to learn so much, as they have 12 years to learn. Children need to learn their basics first. I don’t believe fourth graders are being hired to lay carpet or fence yards. Oh, yes, they are expected to know area and perimeter. The math test is made of story problems.
In life as adults we add, subtract, multiply and divide. Why aren’t they tested on plain facts?
I will stop with these peeves.
Avis Page
Temple