First of all thank you to all who responded on June 8 when my wife called 911.
Within minutes my home was filled with dedicated men and women in uniform, providing urgent care and kindness in the most professional manner. Three days later I went through and am now in full recovery a quadruple heart bypass surgery, or as the great doctors and nurses at Baylor Scott and White Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery. Thankfully I live only 5 miles from this great facility.
Now this downside ... the bill. Wow what a surprise. I won’t go into the BS&W cost — I have private insurance, which I normally call good insurance, nowadays I call it expensive insurance.
Anyway the beef is with the EMS ride, five miles, one service vehicle and two EMTs, total cost $1,245. Is this fair, is this fleecing? Who sets these rates? I pay my taxes yearly to Bell County and the city of Temple. Do these taxes provide for any EMS services in this county? Maybe someone or one of our elected officials can enlighten me on this subject.
Ray Williford
Temple