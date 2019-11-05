Impeach! Impeach! Impeach! That is all the Democrats care about, not about doing the job they were elected and paid to do but about removing a president they despise.
They must think the American people are ignorant and cannot see through the lies, deception, obstruction and anarchy they are creating with their fake whistleblowers, fake accusations, fake justice, fake news in their repeated attempts to overthrow the 2016 election and remove this president. It doesn’t matter what this president does for the American people and this nation, the swamp will never stop hating him, or those who support him.
Like the Clintons and Bidens, they enrich their lives by using the government as a ways and means to amplify their wealth and enhance their lifestyle while we the taxpayers struggle to make ends meet, many living from paycheck to paycheck.
Trump has dared to expose how corrupt they are, will not tolerate their bullying and isn’t afraid to fight back.
God alone can see what’s coming and He is opening our eyes to see how the Democratic Party and the liberals have become the soldiers of Satan, the false accuser who is the enemy of God, of all God does, and of all God loves.
This president is fiercely fighting and doing things for America and in the words of Theodore Roosevelt: “It behooves every man to remember that the work of the critic is of altogether secondary importance, and that, in the end, progress is accomplished by the man who does things.”
Sandy Killough
Rogers