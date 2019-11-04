What’s the purpose of Proposition 5? They say it’s to dedicate funding from certain sales taxes to parks and historic sites. They say it will not cause increased sales taxes or new taxes. They are obviously not revealing the real purposes or they are outright lying. As it must before it becomes a proposition on the ballot, prop 5 passed both Texas legislative houses by two-thirds majorities, actually, by virtually unanimous votes. With numbers like that, the Legislature could easily have funded the proposition to any level they wanted. So, why add it to the Constitution?
Like the teachers who want a state income tax, this is another baby step toward that goal. This proposition makes the sales taxes it affects untouchable during budgeting, limiting the flexibility of future Legislatures to budget limited resources to the highest priorities. If prop 5 passes, we will soon see more constitutional dedications of portions of sales taxes to other “worthy causes.” The general fund will get tighter, elevating calls for a new state income tax to hysterical levels, especially after widespread disasters.
This kind of thing happened in California. An income tax is viewed by progressives (teachers, commie environmentalists, special interests) as a bottomless treasure chest. Please vote no for prop 5 and yes for prop 4 prohibiting an income tax.
God bless Gov. Abbott.
Peter Jessup
Belton