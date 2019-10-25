I believe this letter is an elaboration of an article titled “Politics and religion” in the Telegram on Oct. 4.
It is not in opposition to Cal Thomas. I think people fall into two groups. Believers and non-believers, Believers think that God sent His Son. They call him Jesus. He came to love, heal, and forgive.
They believe God uses imperfect people to accomplish His purpose. I cite the use of a liar as father of many nations, a drunkard to build a boat to save humanity and a killer of Christians to write the majority of scriptures in the New Testament.
He used a pagan king named Cyrus to save the Israelites. It seems to me that He may be using a man named Trump to save Christians from a government that is out of control by not governing according to Biblical values and not following the U.S. Constitution.
He ordained government so that things would be done decently and in order, I believe that most people would agree that a $22 trillion debt is indecent and that Roe vs. Wade is out or order. I don’t know what God’s purpose is for America. But I do know that it was founded on Christian principles and that it is a Christian nation. We the people, not politicians, will vote our views in 2020.
In God We Trust.
Amos E. Martinez
Temple