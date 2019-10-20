National Football League star quarterback Andrew Luck shocked the sports world by announcing he’s walking away from football.
At an age when elite athletes are at their prime and winning championships, Luck left his game. He cited the toll football has already taken on his body and mind, and his need to center his life in a different direction. Some observers applauded his decision as courageous.
Others criticized him as quitting, including some loud Indianapolis Colts fans at his home stadium who booed him and voiced their displeasure. This kind of negative reaction sadly reveals how some fans look upon players more as pieces of meat whose role is to perform for fan’s entertainment instead of viewing players as human beings with a need to prioritize health, well-being and family.
Many NFL players today can make a fortune of money in a short period of time with multi-million dollar contracts. They can be financially set for life after just a few years if they choose. They won’t feel a need to put their physical and mental health in jeopardy for as long as they might have years ago.
Fans will always have passion for their teams. But health and family and peace of mind should be the greatest priority for everyone at any age. Fans will be seeing shorter careers for their hometown heroes. Players will be finding new life paths while still being young men. What’s needed here is also what’s needed in our world at large. Everyone can benefit from a good dose of understanding and self-examination. Mr. Luck found something for him more important than winning a Super Bowl.
Don Cillo
Temple