I am in mourning like many concerning the recent death of Pulitzer Prize winning novelist Toni Morrison.
Morrison was not one for forgetting. She would not let the past slip away and let us slip away with it. She faced ferociously the horror of America’s racist sins and the waves of pain and destruction that past over generations that followed.
They are passing over us now, as we mourn innocent people cut down for no reason but hatred and because they would not acknowledge the lie that they were less for the place they were born, the color of their skin or language they spoke.
Morrison’s novel “Beloved” is a ghost story about the haunting of a mother who killed her child to keep the girl from being returned to the bondage of slavery. The child’s spirit is embodied and haunts the story as the horrors of the past still haunt us.
We need to see the past for what it is, to understand the pain and destruction it caused and still causes. Morrison understood the unreality cast into too much of history and fiction about slavery and racism, and the risk of letting false understanding obscure the true meaning of the past to the present.
We could attribute those sentiments to our struggle to understand what drove a man to walk into Walmart and murder more than 30 people going about their lives.
The past will haunt us too, but we must stop looking in the rear view mirror of man’s inhumanity to man and look toward the vastness of America’s promise of the future. May God continue the bless America.
The Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr.
Temple