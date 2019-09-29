I received a robo call this morning that said it was from Belton ISD. As I have been a substitute teacher for them in the past, I answered it.
I waited a couple of seconds after I said hello and a voice came on saying they were from a company who was selling an emergency call device in case I fell and needed help. It was a robo call so I couldn’t tell them to remove my number from their list. I have received several calls like this that had a name such as Bell County Commissioners Court and others that when answered were not what was listed on my phone.
This ought to be an illegal use of the phone system, using official agencies’ names to get us to answer our phones. It has gotten so bad I don’t answer my home phone any longer. If my family members need to get in touch with me they call my cell phone or e-mail me.
Even my cell phone has been getting robo calls lately but so far not with false names. My wife’s phone has also been getting robo calls. We have all our phones on a “do not call” list, but it didn’t do any good. I have been told by friends and family who live outside of Texas they cannot get in touch with me and I told them why I don’t answer the phone. I have even got calls that had my family names on them and they turned out to be a robo call. It is getting worse and something needs to be done about it.
George H. Barrett
Belton