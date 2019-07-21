I believe it’s important to address the letter from Roscoe Harrison on July 1.
I also find it troubling that Valeria and her father drowned while crossing the Rio Grande River. My heart goes out to the mother left behind. I am also a mother and grandmother, but I would hope to never put my children’s live in jeopardy.
Harrison asked how this could happen in the greatest country in human history. While many desire to put the blame on America and/or our president, they are not at fault.
Yes, this father wanted a better life for his family but he had to know the risks involved by attempting to cross illegally into the United States. Sadly to say, he was willing to take the risk and it cost them their lives.
We are the greatest country to live in and while many Americans are struggling to survive here, it makes me wonder how some believe we can continue to allow hundreds of thousands of immigrants to come here in poverty.
America will no longer be a great country if we continue to let illegal immigrants flood our borders.
Lois Bland
Temple