A recent feral cat article was misleading: It’s estimated from 70 million to 100 million feral and free-roaming owned and unowned cats exist in the U.S., wreaking havoc on native wildlife and posing both animal and human health risks.
Significant scientific evidence documents these facts. Dozens of veterinary (American Veterinary Medical Association, etc.), wildlife and public health agencies adopted policy statements opposing trap, neuter and release, and similar programs. Free-roaming cats kill hundreds of millions of native birds, small mammals, reptiles and amphibians annually. These non-native predators compete with native wildlife and pose significant health risks to other animals and humans.
The AVMA states: “Most of these cats will suffer premature mortality from disease, starvation, weather extremes or trauma or euthanasia.” They pose a threat to animal and public health to include such diseases as rabies, (cats are the top non-wildlife source of U.S. rabies cases annually), and other viral, bacterial, fungal and parasitic diseases.
Neuter and release programs were shown to be largely ineffective in solving problems of free ranging cats. Many view the practice as unethical and inhumane, describing the practice as “biological pollution.” The majority of neutered and released cats never see a veterinarian after release. They rarely receive appropriate and timely vaccinations or re-vaccinations when indicated, and are seldom examined or treated for the many diseases and injuries to which they’re exposed.
Domestic cats, properly cared for and confined, are among our most beloved family pets. Abandoning them to the outside world is neither in their or the public’s best interests.
Paul Barrows, DVM
Belton