I looked with dismay upon the pictures of the vandalized Little River Community Center, also known as Bliss Hall. I guess this situation may be what the nation now looks forward to — no sense of history and a lack of respect for individuals and institutions as also evidenced in the U.S. political system.
It really saddened me because I know the history of Bliss Hall. Decades ago when Dick and Nina Bliss moved to Little River it appeared a sleepy little town site on the railroad tracks with no community meeting place. Nina began organizing community garage sales and spent endless hours collecting and organizing items in a small wooden building. Eventually enough was collected toward construction of the hall. Community events, political events, and familial events had a nice place to be held.
The Bliss couple’s services did not stop there. Many times I saw Dick work for neighbors on his days off. He did not charge. When a telephone lineman, upon any disaster, he volunteered to go and work overtime. After he retired and even after suffering a stroke, Dick would accept broken lawnmowers, fix them at his own expense, and then give them back to the donor at no cost.
Obviously whoever did this damage has no sense of shame, but folks need to know that these vandals violated the entire community, not just a building.
Dick and Nina are now deceased, and all who knew them have a sense of loss. Upon seeing these pictures, my wife simply said, “I am glad they did not have to see this.”
Tom Curb
Salado