The city of Temple paid $142,850 to a consulting firm that insists we spend money on the North Temple Arts District.
What we ought to do is find a suitable site downtown, and move the convention center there. The city says the plan calls for a hotel and conference center but that there has been no interest so far from hoteliers.
No kidding. The Mayborn Civic and Convention Center is in an older residential section of the city that has not developed commercially. If, after several decades, no hotel has popped up to support the center, it’s unlikely that one will now.
The Mayborn Center has had no effect whatsoever on spurring development. Buc-ee’s has. But not the Mayborn Center. That’s because the area is just not appropriate for a hotel. Meanwhile, downtown Temple is growing and evolving and yet has no hotel rooms at all — as opposed to Waco that does have a nice convention center downtown and more than 1,000 downtown hotel rooms.
It would be tough to move the CAC and its beautiful performance hall. (Still, imagine a downtown campus with the Mayborn Center, the CAC, and the Temple Civic Theater. Imagine how many hotels we would have.) The Mayborn Center, on the other hand, is a decades-old box with rooms. It could be put to other uses.
While downtown planners struggle to make the city core vital, the city is out working to get a hotel built in a remote area. Downtowns are built around synergy — and a convention center is the epitome of what a growing downtown needs to spur more restaurants, retail, and hotels. This is obvious and it didn’t cost $142,850 to figure it out.
Lynn Woolley
Temple