I was in Dr. Jerry Bawcom’s office when the then-president of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor shared that the university was going to establish a football team. That was two decades ago. Dr. Bawcom was a visionary. His vision was contagious because Dr. Randy O’Rear has perpetuated that vision.
UMHB hired Pete Fredenburg to organize and lead the first football program and it was immediately successful. In fact, it was a meteoric rise to gridiron success. The UMHB Crusaders football team has experienced tremendous success and solidly defeated opponents. Coach Fredenburg has been honored several times for his coaching. It is well deserved.
Now, the NCAA severely reprimanded UMHB because Coach Fredenburg showed concern and kindness to some of his football players. Personally, I think it is disgraceful on the part of the NCAA. Division One teams get away all kinds of recruiting violations and other tactics to get the best high school football talent.
And, yet a Christian university that deeply cares for its students gets severely reprimanded for what appears to be a minor violation.
The Apostle Paul said whenever I try to do good, evil is always present. May God continue to bless the University of Mary Hardin Baylor and its caring spirit. Go Cru!
The Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr.
Temple