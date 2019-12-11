I am appalled what is happening with the latest addition to the Democratic race for president! The arrogant declaration of Mr. Bloomberg to spend $30 million on ads and then to top it off by saying he intends to spend $130 million on his campaign, does he think he can buy himself into the White House?
If my thoughts could be directed to him, then let me say, he would be better off spending his millions on the homeless, many of who are veterans.
We do not need somebody like him in the White House. ’Nuff said ...
Eva Montgomery
Belton