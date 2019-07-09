My wife and I attended the God and Country ceremony at Belton’s First Baptist Church. It was one of the most moving and emotional ceremony I have ever been to. We have attended several of them in years past, but this one was the finest of them all.
The auditorium was jammed full with only a few seats available and we had to sit in the balcony, which for my wife and I being somewhat disabled, was sort of difficult. We were assisted by several kind persons so we could find a seat without too much difficulty.
The choirs were made up of four churches in Bell County and the band was really great. They put their hearts into the music and it was felt throughout the audience. The master of ceremonies recognized members of each branch of service, with special recognition to the three World War II veterans attending.
During the music and the pledges, I saw that many folks had eyes watering up, including my own. It was a beautiful ceremony and I want to thank all those who were responsible for the hard work that made it so wonderful. It was a privilege and a blessing to be part of these God-fearing and United States of America loving folks.
George H. Barrett
Belton