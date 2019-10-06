In February, 2014, Ukraine held a referendum to determine if the Ukrainian people wished to maintain their relationships with Russia or join the collapsing European Union.
People voted to keep their relationship with Russia. This was unacceptable with the United Kingdom, EU, NATO, and the Obama administration. The U.S., through Hillary’s State Department, overthrew the legally elected government of President Yanukovych and installed Yatsenyuk, which led to civil war and the Russian protection of Crimea.
In a leaked telephone call between Victoria Nuland, then-assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, and Geoffrey Pyatt, then-ambassador to Ukraine, it was related that then-Vice President Joe Biden played a major role in directing that U.S. backed regime change. That’s a major crime that is not being reported; the illegal overthrow of a sovereign nation’s government. As a reward, the vice president’s son, Hunter Biden, was given a position on the board of directors of Ukraine’s largest gas producer, Burisma Holdings, earning $50,000 per month.
When a Ukrainian prosecutor began investigating possible corruption at Burisma, Biden openly admitted that he withheld a $1 billion credit line to Ukraine until the government fired the prosecutor. Biden said himself that it only took six hours for that to happen.
Exactly what Biden boasted of doing successfully is what the Democrats are accusing Trump of doing. Indeed, Biden should be investigated in both Ukraine and in the U.S.
Trump made a mistake releasing the transcript of his conversation with Zelensky. Many nations are doubting communications with the administration.
Noel S. Cowling
Temple