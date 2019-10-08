A recent letter to the editor by Mr. Brian Nickel is very well taken. I myself bought a house in the Mill Creek part of Salado over 30 years ago.
The properties at this time were well kept and the restrictions were well specified. Unfortunately, the decline of quality of living during the past several years underwent considerable decline.
The original restrictions became largely ignored and the housing density, often of borderline quality, became increased.
For example: Do you enjoy watching your neighbors parking their cars or their children driving their motorcycles on their lawns?
I cannot recommend buying a Mill Creek property to anyone! Additionally, we suffer, for several years, explosion of deer. No effort to deal with this problem was attempted. In addition, a sewage system that will benefit individual businesses but will be financed by owners of individual houses, is in progress.
Strange, is not it so?
Dr. Ludvik R. Donner
Salado