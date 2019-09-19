In response to Mr. Treviño’s Aug. 23 letter, it shouldn’t be lost on us many local officials work as real estate developers. Nor should we be shocked when they enact policies favoring real estate development, which give little consideration to existing communities and offload many of the costs of development on the public.
This is certainly the case west of Bell County in the Hill Country, which is currently experiencing a spectacular real estate boom. Investors and real estate developers are making money hand over fist, building subdivisions, bereft of necessarily infrastructure.
They are passing these costs off onto future municipal taxpayers and future generations who will be on the hook for this reckless development.
What will Central Texas look like in 30 years? For one, if developers get their wish, the countryside might well be completely covered in low-density housing. Say goodbye to our beautiful landscapes and hello to traffic misery!
When will we ask ourselves what kind of communities we want to live in rather than letting developers decide for us? I for one do not want to leave decisions to them and their friends in government. There’s too much at stake for me.
But as long as we focus on my property, lawn, house, ranch, farm, etc., developers will continue to take advantage of our lack of community organization and inadequate state and local laws, making lucrative deals and turning our communities into places no one wants to live, urban and rural alike.
Brian Nickel
Briggs