George Avila wrote a letter asking me why Trump constantly gets into hot water. He doesn’t. He can’t because he does nothing wrong.
He’s incredibly honest. I don’t understand: “If he’s not afraid of what he said then reveal it.” Reveal what? Isn’t saying something revealing it? He’s the most transparent, open president ever. In these things, Obama didn’t come close.
Dishonest Democrats again are weaponizing the IRS a la Louis Lerner, going after conservative organizations. It’s guaranteed the IRS and New York tax department audited Trump his entire working life. It’s what they do to huge wealth creators. No one else needs to see his tax returns. They examine them every day. Do you post your returns on Facebook?
I did not know he’s of German decent. Thank you for pointing that out, but why should I care? That would be racist.
Trump is not a racist, though, and his policies benefited every American, regardless of race. Even you! He cares a lot more than 2 cents for every citizen and most people know that. That’s why he won the election.
Maybe the Democrat leadership should take lie detector tests so we can see how they lie about our savior president all the time. Perhaps you should stop believing fake news.
God bless President Trump.
Peter Jessup
Belton