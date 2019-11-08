LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Little River-Academy Police Chief Frank Poole was taken to the hospital this morning after a collision.
The crash happened at about 6 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 95 and Primrose, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz confirmed.
Poole was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time, but Cruz said Poole talked to the first responders.
It’s not known if anyone else was injured.
The collision is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Cruz said.
More information will be shared as it becomes available.