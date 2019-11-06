TROY — An 18-wheeler in Troy was fully engulfed at about 5:20 a.m. today, partially closing southbound Interstate 35, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Troopers went to a crash reported near mile marker 308 and found the driver of a Kenworth 18-wheeler who said he “heard” a strange noise and pulled over. The driver got out of the truck just before everything was fully engulfed in flames, according to Howard.
No injuries were reported.
The DPS will try to fully reopen the road within the next two hours. Until that time, please expect delays and find alternate routes, Howard said.