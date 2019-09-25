BELTON — Services for Jeanne Maxwell, 91, of Gatesville will be 10 a.m. Friday in Moffat Cemetery with the Rev. Karl Bunjes officiating.
Mrs. Maxwell died Monday, Sept. 23, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 29, 1928, in Lovington, N.M., to William and Lois Wells Covington. She married Roy Lee Maxwell Sr. on March 17, 1947, in Alvin. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Moffat.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Bill Maxwell and Roy Lee Maxwell Jr.; a brother, Jim Covington; a grandchild; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.