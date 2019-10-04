Mr. Olivares passed away peacefully with his family at his side at Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Hospice Center in Temple, TX after a long and courageous battle with an acute illness.
Anastacio was born to Cipriano and Trinidad Olivares in Coupland, TX. He moved to Temple in the 40s, later served as an Army Combat Medic during the Korean War and was a life member of the DAV, VFW and the American GI Forum.
He then married Connie Olivares in 1958 and worked in nursing services at Temple Santa Fe Hospital and The VA Hospital for over 20 years before he became a barber and later retired in 2010.
Anastacio had a remarkable sense of humor who always had a smile for everyone. He was a very spiritual, “God-Loving”, family man and was an active member at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and three sisters and survived by his wife of 61 years, Connie Olivares; their children, Irma Marie Olivares, Susana Rainey, her husband Tony Rainey, and Anastacio “T.J.” Olivares Jr.; their grandchildren, Marcus Olivares, Monica Gomez, Nastassia Rodriguez, Brandon Rainey and Emily Olivares; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation services were held from 6-8 PM with a Rosary that started at 7PM on Thursday, October 03, 2019 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Friday, October 04, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe followed by burial at Temple Garden of Memories.