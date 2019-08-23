BELTON — Services for Liliana Izavel Galindo, infant, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
She died Wednesday, Aug. 14.
She was born June 8, 2019, at a Temple hospital.
Survivors include her mother, Stephanie Collins of Belton; a sister, Ariana Delmar of Austin; two brothers, Josiah Fuentes and Jayden Galindo, both of Belton; her grandparents, Brenda Cancino and Eddie Collins; her great-grandparents, Frank and Esther Galindo; and a great-great-grandmother, Virginia Colon of Belton.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.