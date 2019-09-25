BELTON — Services for Aldair Schubert Fontes, 79, of Belton will be 2 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Ms. Fontes died Friday, Sept. 20, at her residence.
She was born July 1, 1940, in Cachoeiro de Itapermirim, E.S. Brazil to Christiano Schubert Netto and Maria Oscarina Lima Schubert.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Fontes, on Dec. 24, 2001.
Survivors include three sons, Fernando Fontes, Francisco Fontes and Fabio Fontes; a daughter, Flavia Souza; two brothers, Ademir Schubert and Altamir Schubert; four sisters, Aldacir Schubert Santana, Mara Christiane Schubert, Christiane Schubert and Lorena Schubert; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.