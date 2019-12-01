GIDDINGS — Services for Janice Kay Tippit, 48, of Dime Box will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings with the Rev. Daryl Parsons officiating.
Burial will be in Little River-Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
She died Thursday, Nov. 28, in Alvin.
She was born May 31, 1971, in Houston to Joe Wayne Sr. and Pearlie Mae Moseley Tippit.
Survivors include her parents; and three siblings, Beverly Koonce of Wharton, Connie Ratisseau of Friendswood and Joey Tippit of Alvin.
Memorials may be made to Giddings Church of Christ; or any charity.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and 7-10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.