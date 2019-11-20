Services for Johnnie H. Glaser, 102, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Glaser died Wednesday, Nov. 13.
He was born Dec. 20, 1916. He graduated from Yoe High School in Cameron in 1936. He served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed on Whidbey Island in Washington. He retired from Montgomery Ward as store manager in 1979. He was a life member of VFW Post No. 1820 in Temple; a life member of the American Legion Post No. 133 in Temple; a member of the Kiwanis Club; and an active member of First Lutheran Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Lorene Glaser; a son, Don Glaser; a daughter, Margie Boatman; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church in Temple or VFW Post No. 1820.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.