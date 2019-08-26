Services with military honors for Thomas Neal “Tom” Nalley, 72, of Bartlett will be 2 p.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Nalley died Tuesday, Aug. 20.
He was born Feb. 21, 1947, in San Angelo to Olburn and Carol Laws Nalley. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Little River Baptist Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Jennifer Storey, Jeannie Nalley and Catie Oostdam; four sisters, Anita, Susy, Mary and Betty; and four grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.