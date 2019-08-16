BELTON — Services for Lorraine Catherine Dugger, 81, of Killeen will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at VFW Post No. 3892 in Harker Heights.
Mrs. Dugger died Saturday, Aug. 10.
She was born May 7, 1938, in Elmira, N.Y. She married Benjamin Earl Dugger. She was a volunteer at the VA.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Stephen Dugger of Killeen and William Dugger of Harker Heights; a daughter, Kim Bales of Temple; a brother, Harry Shaw of Elmira; a sister, Lynne Campbell of Elmira; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Auxiliary Relief Fund.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.