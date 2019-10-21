STEPHENVILLE — Services for Mary Catherine Williams Woodrum, 75, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Cowboy Church of Erath County with the Rev. Werth Mayes officiating.
Burial will be in Upper Greens Creek Cemetery.
Mrs. Woodrum died Friday, Oct. 18, at a Fort Worth hospital.
She was born May 17, 1944, in Georgetown to Alvie Lee and Lela Faye Hamilton Williams. She graduated from Belton High School in 1962. She married Marvin J. Woodrum on March 8, 1963, in Belton. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the Cowboy Church of Erath County.
Survivors include her husband; three children, Tracie Bratton, Randy Woodrum and Stacie Croft; a sister, Judy Beach of Georgetown; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Lacy Funeral Home in Stephenville.