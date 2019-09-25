BELTON — Services for Kathleen Jeanette Meyer, 49, of Lott will be 6-8 p.m. Friday Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
Ms. Meyer died Tuesday, Sept. 24, at a local hospital.
She was born Sept. 12, 1970, in Temple to Kathy and Bud Meyer. She worked in accounting and managing at Brookshire’s grocery store.
Survivors include a son, Justin Piatkowski of Temple; a daughter, Taylor Kathleen Piatkowski of Temple; a brother, Wayne Meyer of Lott; two sisters, Lynette Broughton of Harker Heights and Tina Meyer of Temple; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help with services.