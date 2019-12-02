Services for Pat E. Silvers, 74, of Reeds Lake will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Reeds Lake Cemetery with Jerry Jewell officiating.
Mr. Silvers died Sunday, Dec. 1, at a Bremond nursing home.
He was born Feb. 20, 1945, in Temple to N.W. “Sonny” and Lema Ralston Silvers. He married Virginia Mae Rae on Aug. 29, 1962. He was a truck driver for Rockwool and other operators. He was a member of Country Church in Little River-Academy and the Temple Longhorn Riding Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Oct. 17.
Survivors include two daughters, Pattie Mertz of Holland and Leshia Knox of Little River-Academy; two brothers, George Silvers of Reeds Lake and Jerry Neal Silvers of Denison; a sister, Virginia Wendler of Holland; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.