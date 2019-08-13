Services for Barbara “Barb” Brown, 45, of Killeen will be 5 p.m. Friday at Temple VFW Post No. 1820 in Temple.
Mrs. Brown died Tuesday, Aug. 6, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 12, 1974, in Nuremberg, Germany. She married James Brown on Sept. 17, 1996. She was a bartender at VFW Post No. 1820.
Survivors include her husband of Killeen; a daughter, Jessica Przybilla of Killeen; a brother, Peter Przybilla of Germany; and two grandchildren.
