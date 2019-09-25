Services for Floyd Dwaine Grimland, 86, of Troy will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Saint Olaf Rock Church in Cranfills Gap.
Burial will be in Saint Olaf Rock Church cemetery.
Mr. Grimland died Tuesday, Sept. 24, in Caldwell.
He was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Cranfills Gap to Belfred and Clara Honea Grimland. He was a veteran of the Korean War and the Aggie class of ’54.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Eddie Mae Grimland; and a son, Bruce Grimland.
Survivors include two daughters, Tracy Moore and Linda Hesseltine; a sister, Lorean Davis; six grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Friday at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.