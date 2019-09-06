BELTON — Services for George Albert “Rocky” Cochran, 76, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Mike Baggerly officiating.
Burial with military honors will be 1 p.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Cochran died Thursday, Sept. 5, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 11, 1943, in Williamsport, Pa., to George and Jeannette Shumbat Cochran. He graduated from high school in Williamsport. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Takako Kohagura on Sept. 26, 1966, in Okinawa, Japan. He worked for the Temple Public Library.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Amanda Linn; and two brothers, Kenny Cochran and Terry Cochran, both of Williamsport.