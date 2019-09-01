Services for Shirley Jean White, 86, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. White died Saturday, Aug. 31, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 10, 1932, in Temple to Vernon and Lois Flint Sanders. She graduated from Temple High School. She married Oscar White on April 9, 1954. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. and Scott & White Hospital. She was a Methodist.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Sept. 5, 2005.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Thompson of Burnet and Carol Phillips; two sisters, Ruth Holt of Holland and Helen Cagle of Costa Rica; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Polynesian Voyaging Society Hokulea at www.donate.hokulea.com
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.