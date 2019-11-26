ROSEBUD — Ruthie Lee Tidwell, 90, of Temple died Tuesday, Nov. 26, at a Temple hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Mrs. Tidwell was born Aug. 3, 1929, near Rosebud to Thomas A. and Edna Mae Polk. She married John A. Tidwell on April 19, 1977. She worked at American Desk and Temple Products. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis Nelson Parker and Edward Lewis Parker.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; two sons, Garry Parker of Leander and Michael Parker of Cedar Park; a brother, Nelson Edward “Butch” Polk of Cedar Springs; four sisters, Lorene Burns of Houston, Mildred Cleckler of Tyler, Marjorie Cernoch of Illinois and Lulabelle Whitman of Montana; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Powers Chapel Cemetery Association.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.