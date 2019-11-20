Services for Eartha Jean Hill, 82, of Temple will be Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple with the Rev. Willie E. Robertson officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Ms. Hill died Tuesday, Nov. 19, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 20, 1936, in Corpus Christi to L.B. Sr. and Odessa Simon Hill. She retired from the federal government on Fort Hood as a civil service employee after 33 years. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout Troop Leader. She was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, James H. “Sugarman” Hill Sr. and Anthony “Tony” Hill, both of Temple; two daughters, Lela “Cookie” Austin and Wanda “Sham” Nichols, both of Temple; 10 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.