Eva Gaye Ferrell Pusley
Eva Gaye Ferrell Pusley, age 75 of Temple, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at a local hospital. Services will be held at a later date at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
Mrs. Pusley was born on February 29, 1944 in Middleton, Ohio to the late Arvid Ferrell and Anna Craig Ferrell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Pusley; her parents, Arvid and Anna Ferrell; six brothers: Elliott, Craig, Billy, Larry, Gary, and Jerry and one sister, Irene Ferrell Land.
Eva’s life was a testimony to everyone she encountered, and she showed those around her what the Love of Christ really was all about. In her later years when her health started to fail her, she became a Prayer Warrior and probably did more for her Lord and Savoir then than when she was younger and healthier. God used Eva Gaye right to the very end of her life and undoubtedly heard today in heaven, “‘Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your lord’” Matthew 25:23
