BELTON — Charles “Pappy” Gene Bishop, 76, of Troy died Monday, Oct. 7, at a local hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Oct. 15 in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
He was born July 23, 1943, in Belton to Eunice and Willie Bishop. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a truck driver.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Bishop; three sons, Bryan Bishop of Decatur, Cliff Bishop of Knoxville, Tenn., and Stephen Bishop of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; a daughter, Jeannie Bergland of Troy; four brothers, Marshall Bishop and Alton Paul Bishop, both of Belton, Willie John Bishop of Temple and Terry Wayne Bishop of Killeen; three sisters, Margaret Bishop of Hamlin, Charlene Loos of Gastonian, N.C., and Veda Manty of North Field, Minn.; 10 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton; a second visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the funeral home.